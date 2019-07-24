Bollywood actor R Madhvan continues to be favourite celebrity among fans and the latest photograph is proof. An 18-year-old fan of R Madhvan proposed him for a wedding in the comments and it's the reply of the actor which is winning hearts on the Internet more than his selfies.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor has hardly missed an opportunity in sharing his details on social media. Be it his vacation photo or his family updates, the actor seemed to be quite frequent in sharing his updates on social media.

On the professional front, R Madhavan made a special appearance in director Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Zero features Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the pivotal roles.

Presently, the actor is all set to make directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, featuring him in the eponymous role. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on a biographical drama of the former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO, Nambi Narayanan. The movie was previously co-directed by Ananth Mahadevan but due to unknown reasons, he left the project. Finally, R Madhavan is directing the film.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, was shot simultaneously in English, Hindi, and Tamil. The movie will hit the theatres sometime this year.

