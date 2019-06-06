R. Madhavan wedding anniversary: R. Madhavan, who is well known for his romantic blockbuster Rehna Hain Tere Dil Mein expresses love to his wife Sarita Birje on their 20th wedding anniversary. He tells her that he is crazily in love with her. Check out the message here.

R. Madhavan wedding anniversary: Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star R Madhavan, who once created a buzz for his romance in films has once again proved that he is one of the most romantic Bollywood celebrities. The actor during the ’90s had made a mark with his films. According to reports, the actor has in a very romantic way expressed his love to his wife on their 20th wedding anniversary. The actor had featured in some of the blockbuster films like 3 Idiots, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.

Latest reports say that Madhavan had celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife Sarita Birje and to express love to his wife he shared a very romantic message on his official Instagram handle. The actor shared his feelings for his lovely wife Sarita by writing, “You make me feel like I am an emperor with just one smile and that twinkle in your eye, and a slave, with that unconditional love. I am cause you are that beautiful you. So so grateful and crazily in love with you my love.”

The actor had also shared a picture of theirs on Instagram along with the above post in which both of them are seen posing happily at the airport. Madhavan even hashtagged the photo #married20yearsandcounting. Madhavan is known for his outstanding academic records had also delivered lectures at the prestigious Harvard University as a guest earlier in the year 2017.

Madhavan has been seen in several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu films and is currently gearing up for the upcoming film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. The actor will be stepping into the character of a scientist S Nambi Narayanan in the film. Reports say that Madhavan, has written the script and is also producing the film. The film is set to release in English, Hindi and Tamil and is slated to hit theatres in 2019.

