R Madhavan Shares His Insights Over The Ongoing Hindi-Marathi Banter: ‘I speak Tamil, I speak Hindi’

Actor R Madhavan played his part in the continuing Hindi-Marathi language problem in Maharashtra, being one himself with his multilingual background. For a special visit in the form of a new Netflix movie Aap Jaisa Koi promotions, the actor opened up on his own experiences to emphasize the point that language was never a barrier in his life and career.

Multilingual Background Fosters Unity

R Madhavan, from Jamshedpur and a student of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, is familiar with Tamil, Hindi, and Marathi. Discussing the experience of residing in different places, he told IANS, “I speak Tamil. I speak Hindi. And I have studied in Kolhapur also. I have learnt Marathi also. So, I have never had any problem because of language.”

His multicultural upbringing in Indian states has prepared him to traverse cultural and linguistic terrain with ease, and thus he emerges as a singular voice in the discussion. Madhavan’s capacity to speak to diverse groups using his multilingualism is an expression of his faith in linguistic oneness.

Context of the Language Controversy

The Hindi-Marathi language controversy was further escalated after the state government of Maharashtra announced that it would provide Hindi as a third language in state-government primary schools together with Marathi and English on equal terms based on the national three-language formula.

Viral videos of MNS workers threatening non-Marathis added to the problem, as regional identification and linguistic pluralism fears were evoked.

Madhavan’s Call for Harmony

Unlike some other celebrities, who chose not to speak up, Madhavan openly endorsed harmony. He claimed that his multilingual background has never led to trouble, stating, “I have never experienced it.”

His position is the antithesis of polarized argument, individual integration across cultures being his vision. Defending Aap Jaisa Koi, an emotionally evocative movie, Madhavan’s statement is a reminder that languages should bring us together, not divide on the basis of difference.

Also Read: Who Is Parupalli Kashyap? Saina Nehwal Announces Separation From Her Husband After 7 Years of Marriage