“Hey folks .. So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I’m not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I’m well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost,” he tweeted. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Dharma movies, Simmba will be a remake of Junior NTR’s super-hit Telugu hit film ‘Temper.’

Hey folks .. So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I’m not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I’m well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost.🙈🙈 https://t.co/9YJBctaCJI — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2018

Speaking about the film being a remake, Rohit Shetty had earlier told a leading daily, “We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it’s better to buy the rights. It’s what we did with Singham.” In the film, Ranveer Singh will be seen taking on the challenge of playing a cop on-screen for the first time. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.

