In the picture shared by R Madhavan on his, Instagram shows that the actor has recently undergone a shoulder surgery. In the picture, Madhavan aka Maddy is lying on the hospital bed and smiling for the picture. The actor has recently made his digital debut with the web series 'Breathe'.

Bollywood actor Ranganathan Madhavan has recently undergone a shoulder surgery. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from the hospital. In the picture, Madhavan aka Maddy is lying on the hospital bed and smiling for the picture. Sharing the picture on his Instagram Maddy wrote: “Shoulder surgery done… fighter back on track… cannot feel my right arm ha ha ha…”. The reason behind the surgery is yet to be ascertained by the actor. The actor has recently made his digital debut with web series ‘Breathe’. The actor is playing the role of a loving father who goes on a rampage after he gets to know that his son faces death.

Coming back to the picture, we can understand the pain the actor is going through after giving a look at the syringes and tubes he has been attached to it. He has written in the caption, that he can’t feel his right arm but he still smiles at the camera proving how strong he is. Recently, he took to his Twitter handle to share the grief over Sridevi’s death. “Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden passing away of a Legend of Indian Cinema #Srideviji.Can’t imagine what the family is going thru.Our industry will never be the same again.She was the kindest soul apart from being a Giant performer.The heavens are lucky. RIP”, he wrote while paying tribute to the first female superstar of Bollywood.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden passing away of a Legend of Indian Cinema #Srideviji.Cant imagine what the family is going thru.Our industry will never be the same again.She was the kindest soul apart from being a Giant performer.The heavens are lucky. RIP — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 25, 2018

ALSO READ: I do not want to be a politician: R Madhavan

Maddy made his Tamil comeback with Irudhi Suttru and Vikram Vedha topped all expectations in 2016. Besides Breathe, the actor will be seen in ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’, a movie inspired by the life events of rocket scientist Nambi Narayan. The actor will be seen opposite to Sushant Singh Rajput and Mobin Khan.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: Shabana Azmi shares photograph with Rama Bhanot

ALSO READ: PadMan actor Sonam Kapoor reveals that screen timing does not matter to her

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App