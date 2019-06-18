R Madhavan’s upcoming biographical drama film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set to feature game of Thrones actor, Ron Donachie as well as Downton Abbey star, Phyllis Logan.

Madhavan took to Twitter on Tuesday, June 18 to express his enthusiasm and gratitude, sharing a picture showcasing him alongside the two stars and saying how glad he was to have the two on board. The Nambi Effect will feature the international stars of Ron Donachie, popularly known for his role in Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey veteran, Phyllis Logan.

The film marking Madhavan’s directorial debut has already generated a lot of buzz among fans who cannot wait for its release. Ron Donachie played Sir Rodrick Cassel in the extremely popular series, Game of Thrones while Phyllis Logan was seen as Mrs. Hughes in the historical period drama, Downton Abbey. With big names such as these, expectations are at an all-time high for the film.

Rocketry is a biographical film centered on the life of Nambi Narayan, a scientist in the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) who was accused of espionage. Madhavan dawns all creative control with this flick, writing, directing and producing the film himself. The film will star Simran Bagga as the leading lady alongside Madhavan who will also be playing the role of Nambi Narayan. The film will reportedly be shot in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu simultaneously. The soundtrack and music score for the biography will be composed by Sam CS. The film will also feature a brief Shah Rukh Khan cameo.

Madhavan has most recently appeared in the 2018 film Savyasachi. The Telugu action flick marked Madhavan’s debut to the South film industry.

🚀#Rocketrythefilm .With the incredible Ron Donachie (Sir Roderick Cassel from #GOT) and the the Charming Phyllis Logan (Mrs Hughes from Downtown Abby). What a wealth of experience and honor it has been to have you… https://t.co/Fa2jzH1xs8 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 18, 2019

