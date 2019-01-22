R Mahadevan-starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is again in the headlines but this time not for the wrongs reasons. It's the shocking transformation of R Mahadevan which has caught everyone's attention. The actor looks strikingly similar to ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan in the latest photographs shared by actor R Mahadevan.

Bollywood actor R Mahadevan’s much-talked movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan is grabbing headlines for every single detail. From the movie’s plot to the director Ananth Mahadevan’s creative difference, the movie had been a hot topic of the tinsel town. But what has caught everyone’s more attention is the shocking transformation of R Mahadevan as the scientist Nambi Narayan. R Mahadevan took to Instagram to share some photos In the caption, he wrote that it’s difficult to recognise the face after spending 14 hours on the chair. Undoubtedly, it’s an uncanny resemblance of Narayan however, it wasn’t come easy as it required hours of hardwork.

Shedding more light on his transformation, R Madhavan told a leading daily that the process took painfully long about two days of sitting on a chair for 14 hours. Initially, it looked easy, however, later they realised how tough it was on the body as he was playing the role of age group 70-75.

Talking about the homework that he did before taking up the project R Mahadevan added that Nambi has his own charm and charisma so it took him around two and a half years to actually imbibe him and learn his skills. He further added that it wasn’t easy and it’s probably one of the toughest looks and characters that he had to pull off.

Elaborating more on Nambi’s reaction, he revealed that she couldn’t stop laughing and was amused by his look.

The movie will be a trilingual in English, Hindi and Tamil. It is mostly shot across India, Princeton, Scotland, France and Russia. The movie is slated to release for a 2019 worldwide release.

