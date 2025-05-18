Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Speaking about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan during Ra.One, Sinha had only praise for the Bollywood superstar. He highlighted Khan’s down-to-earth personality despite his global fame and wealth.

Anubhav Sinha and Shah Rukh Khan


Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, known today for critically acclaimed movies like Mulk (2018), Article 15 (2019), and Thappad (2020), recently opened up about the emotional and professional setback he faced following the release of his 2011 superhero film Ra.One.

Despite the film’s grand scale and massive expectations, its underwhelming reception left a lasting impact on Sinha.

In a candid conversation with Faye D’Souza, he revealed, “It didn’t turn out the way we had envisioned. It was heartbreaking. I carried that pain with me for years—until 2018, when Mulk came out. I had almost decided to give up directing entirely.”

Mulk Sparked a New Chapter in His Filmmaking Journey

Anubhav Sinha shared that Mulk marked a turning point in his career and creative life. “I wrote Mulk in just three days. It took some time to arrange the finances, but I was determined. It became something I just couldn’t not make,” he said.

The film not only revived his confidence but also re-established him as a powerful voice in Indian cinema, known for socially conscious storytelling.

Shah Rukh Khan: A Superstar With Middle-Class Values

Speaking about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan during Ra.One, Sinha had only praise for the Bollywood superstar. He highlighted Khan’s down-to-earth personality despite his global fame and wealth.

“It’s funny how he remains a middle-class man at heart,” Sinha remarked. “Being middle-class is about values, not just money. I once told him, ‘You’re still so middle-class,’ and he laughed and agreed. He has all the riches in the world, but what truly brings joy? A Gucci product or seeing your sister happy?”

Sinha also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s deep bond with his family, particularly his sister Shahnaz and his children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. He said, “That’s his real achievement. Being grounded despite immense popularity and fortune is rare. He’s phenomenal. More than making Ra.One, the real privilege was simply knowing him.”

