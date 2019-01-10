Raai Laxmi hot photos: South beauty who made her Bollywood debut with Julie 2, took to her official Instagram handle to her uber-hot bikini photos. With her killer looks and toned body, Raai Laxmi simply slayed her look as she posed for a picture. Take a look at the sexy photos of Raai Laxmi that has set the Internet on fire.

Raai Laxmi hot photos: Julie 2 beauty Raai Laxmi who is a popular face in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films, took to her official Instagram handle to make her 1.8 million fans go gaga with her killer looks. The gorgeous lady who began her acting career in 2005 with Karka Kasadara at the age of 17, has a good amount of south movies under her belt. With her sexy looks and amazing performances in films, Raai Laxmi rose to the limelight and won millions of hearts.

The stunning lady recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her sexy photo in a blue coloured bikini. With no make-up and sunglasses, Raai Laxmi simply took our breath away as she posed for a picture. Praising herself with whatever she has become today, Raai Laxmi feels proud of herself for what she has become after fighting for it eagerly. Well, this is not the first time that she has posted something so hot for her fans. The gorgeous lady definitely knows how to keep her fanbase updated on social media when it comes to personal as well as professional like.

Meanwhile, take a look at the stunning photos shared by Raai Laxmi on her official Instagram account:

