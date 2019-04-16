Popular Malayalam actress Raai Laxmi's sexy Instagram photos in which she is seen dressed in a sexy bikini have set social media on fire! Apart from Malayalam, the diva is also known for her work in the Tamil and Telugu films.

Popular actress Raai Laxmi, who is best known for her amazing work in the Malayalam and Tamil film industry, has been turning up the heat with her sexy and sultry Instagram photos which she has been posting on her official Instagram account. Her latest photo in which she is seen posing in a sexy bikini has set social media on fire! In the photo, we see Raai Laxmi dressed in a sexy bikini and is posing at a beach. Her killer expressions, sexy bikini body and killer and sexy pose is just too hot to handle!

Raai Laxmi is one of the most sensational actresses in the South film industry who has worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films. She has been entertaining us for the past 10 years with her pathbreaking performances in movies like Kundakka Mandakka, Snehana Preethina, Dhaam Dhoom, Oru Kadhalan Oru Kadhali, Irumbukkottai Murattu Singam, In Ghost House Inn, Oru Marubhoomikkadha, Christian Brothers, Aaru Sundarimaarude Katha, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva, Oru Kuttanadan Blog, among several others.

Raai Laxmi has more than 2 million followers on her official Instagram account and the diva keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on different social media platforms which set the Internet on fire!

She has a sexy body and hot curves and her bikini photos can make anyone fall in love with her! She is one of the sexiest actresses in the Malayalam film industry and has a huge fan base across the country.

She is also a phenomenal dancer and her sexy dance videos garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Her bikini photos have been winning the Internet!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More