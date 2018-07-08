Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn will again share the screen for Luv Ranjan. According to sources, yet to be titled movie of Kapoor and Devgn will hit the theatres in last month of 2020. The two superstars were last seen in Raajneeti in 2010 which also starred Bollywood celebs like Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah.

Excited makers have booked a release date for the movie. The director of the movie was noted saying that they are looking for a Christmas 2020 release and the project is likely to go on floors from 2019. The movie will surely be as exciting as anything Bollywood movie having superstars.

Ajay Devgn is all set to surprise his fans with the upcoming Indian comedy film Total Dhamaal. The third instalment of Dhamaal film series, Indra Kumar directorial will star Bollywood celebs like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Javed Jaffrey, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani and Vijay Patkar. Made under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Maruti International, Fox Star Studios, Pen India Limited and Mangl Murti Films, the movie will hit the theatres on December 7, 2018.

Ranbir Kapoor will star in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra. Karan Johar produced Brahmastra will also star Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Made under the banners of Dharma Productions, the movie will hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

