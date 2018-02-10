The teaser trailer of Dhanush’s first international motion picture, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (L’Extraordinaire Voyage du Fakir in French), was disclosed on Friday, February 9. The video giving us a thought of Dhanush’s character has hit the web. The teaser starts with the presentation of Dhanush’s character, Ajatashatru Lavash Patel and takes us through a few looks from his adolescence to the youthful age. It is the tale of a youthful Indian from a little place in Mumbai, the business capital of India and what happens when he visits Paris out of the blue. The movie also features French actress Berenice Bejo, Somalian-American actor Barkhad Abdi and American actress Erin Moriarty. In director Scott’s words, the film is a story of a young India who comes from Mumbai. “He knows nothing else but his neighbourhood.”

Dhanush plays a blameless man and awes the watchers. The substance bound with dramatization and comic drama spikes the watcher’s interest around the flick. The video tries to recount the tale of the motion picture in odds and ends and it has been shot in India, Italy, France, and England among others. In the teaser, executive Kenn Scott is seen sharing his experience dealing with the task. Discussing the flick, he says, “Something in the story does make the movie feel very much like a fable, but most importantly we want the Fakir to be very entertaining and a true adventure.”The film is the screen adjustment of French novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.

Here is the teaser poster of “the extraordinary journey of the fakir” .. my first English film. It’s been an extraordinary journey indeed. https://t.co/z3t92chRM2 .. THIS SUMMER. @LRCF6204 hope you guys like it. pic.twitter.com/gOBaCpeRWM — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 9, 2018

Dhanush was last seen in the Tamil movie Enai Noki Paayum Thota while his last Bollywood movie was Raanjhanaa opposite Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. The movie came out more than two years ago and after going several movies in both Tollywood and Kollywood industry, Dhanush is now set to enter the international film industry. The movie will release on May 30, 2018.