Hot, sexy and beautiful Raashi Khanna is an Indian actress who got popular in the Hindi movies after she got featured in the movie “Madras Café” as Ruby Singh opposite to John Abraham. Hot Raashi is mostly seen in the South Indian Movies. Her debut in the Telugu movie “Oohalu Gusagusalade” was a super hit. She currently signed movie with Srinivasa Kalyanam opposite to Nitin directed by the National award winner Satish Vegesna. Here are some Hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Raashi Khanna. Take a look!

The beautiful Raashi Khanna is widely seen acting in the South Indian Movies. She has been featured in multiple Tamil and Telugu movies. The hot actress movies always do well at the box offices. The hit movies of the actress include Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa and Tholi Prema. The sexy actress made her first debut in the Hindi movies with the movie “Madras Café” which was released in 2013 and she was seen playing the role of Ruby Singh, the wife of the leading actor John Abraham.

The versatile acting of the actress was appreciated by all. Some critics even said that her role added some extend to the movie. The versatile actress got an offer for many Tamil and Telugu movies. Her Telugu debut “Oohalu Gusagusalade was a grand success. Raashi Khanna was then seen in many other South Indian movies. In 2018, she has signed many movies in which along with her recent release Touch Chesi Chudu and with the next release Tholi Prema etc. Now she is currently working on the newly signed movies.

Also Check: Regina Cassandra photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Regina Cassandra | Shraddha Arya photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shraddha Arya | Shivangi Joshi photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shivangi Joshi

Here are some Hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Raashi Khanna:

A breathtaking glimpse of Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna gorgeous smile will tickle your heart

Sexy Raashi Khanna going bold in could shoulder dress

Hot Raashi Khanna looks absolutely marvellous

Stunning Raashi Khanna can look outstanding in any attire

Bold Raashi Khanna looks jaw-dropping flaunting her toned body

Alluring Raashi Khanna looks at her best in the sexy long gown

Raashi Khanna style the denim to enhance the look

Raashi Khanna going bright, her feverish look in the orange dress

Raashi Khanna with beautiful expressions looks captivating in the Indian look

Promotional spree #tholiprema ✨ A post shared by Raashi Khanna (@raashikhannaoffl) on Feb 6, 2018 at 5:38am PST

A post shared by Raashi Khanna (@raashikhannaoffl) on Apr 30, 2016 at 1:18am PDT

#throwback #blackandwhite #loveit #shootdiaries A post shared by Raashi Khanna (@raashikhannaoffl) on Mar 25, 2016 at 12:34am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App