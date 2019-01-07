Raashi Khanna photos: The Tollywood actress had one amazing year after delivering four back to back hits. Some of the movies were- Touch Chesi Chudu, Tholi Prema, Srinivasa Kalyanam, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Adanga Maru among others. Talking about her latest Instagram post, Raashi Khanna is dressed in a Chamee and Palak designers outfit. Raashi looks stunning as ever in her wedding reception attire.

Raashi Khanna photos: One of the most beautiful actresses of the Indian cinema Raashi Khanna has once again taken social media by storm with her latest pictures. The diva started her acting career 5 years back with Madras Cafe and since then has never looked back and now she is a social media sensation with 2million plus followers. The Tollywood actress had one amazing year after delivering four back to back hits. Some of the movies were- Touch Chesi Chudu, Tholi Prema, Srinivasa Kalyanam, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Adanga Maru among others. Talking about her latest Instagram post, Raashi Khanna is dressed in a Chamee and Palak designers outfit. Raashi looks stunning as ever in her wedding reception attire. She has paired her dusty blue lengha with kohled eyes, lipstick, and a diamond choker. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered millions of likes and the count seems unstoppable.

On the professional front, Raashi is currently filming for 2 Tamil films- Ayogya and Shaitan Ka Bachcha. The movies are set to release in 2019 and be superhits. Raashi in her 5-year long career has featured in more than 20 Tollywood films and 4 discoveries. Take a look at the picture from the wedding reception here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More