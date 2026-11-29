TV starlet Manisha Rani has made known a very awkward incident from her early days as an entertainer, where a person who had offered her a chance to appear on Bigg Boss had invited her to his place at 3 o’clock in the morning. According to the actor, she had turned down the request, after which the gentleman had gone ahead to threaten her with not making it big in the industry. This incident was mentioned by Manisha when being interviewed by Galatta India in April 2024.

Manisha Rani Was Promised A Bigg Boss Opportunity

Speaking about how she first met the man, Manisha stated that the man had watched her dance performances and motivated her by saying that she may be chosen for a TV show. The man reportedly told Manisha that he had links with Bigg Boss and raised her hopes of appearing in a Bigg Boss reality show.

According to Manisha, she was in Bihar when the man called her and asked her to go back to Mumbai. With hopes of getting the Bigg Boss reality show opportunity, she even purchased a flight ticket to Mumbai. According to Manisha, while the man had first raised her hopes about her selection, his constant attempts to meet her proved to be very suspicious.

‘Raat Ke 3 Baje Phone Karke Bola, Mere Ghar Aa Jao’

Manisha recalled that the situation took an uncomfortable turn when the man called her at around 3 am and asked her to come to his house.

“Ek baar 3 baje raat ko phone karke bolta hai ki aa jao mere ghar. Toh hum bole ki hum ghar toh nahi aayenge,” she said during the interview.

Manisha said she clearly refused to visit his home. According to her, the man then began speaking rudely and questioned how she could refuse his invitation. She further recalled that he told her, “Tumhe industry mein tikne nahi dunga” (I will not let you survive in the industry).

Manisha Rani Says She Blocked The Man

The actress added that it was from the conversation that she came to know that the individual would be of little assistance when it came to giving her work. She consequently blocked the number of the individual. After going through this experience, Manisha came to know that people might not help you just because you were talented.

Manisha did not name the individual during the interview. There was no verification either about the association of the man with the Bigg Boss team or the threats he made. The actress later came to public recognition after she participated in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 season and won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

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