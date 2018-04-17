The fabric of RAAZI is made up of the performances of these wonderful actors and woven into a stunning tapestry, wrote Soni Razdan. To which without waiting, the Bollywood sensation took to Twitter to praise her mother and wrote, you are the best actor mommy. This will be for the first time that the fans will be able to see the mother-daughter duo sharing the screen. The movie will hit the theatres on May 11 and apart from Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur and Shishir Sharma will be seen sharing the screen.

Veteran actress Soni Razdan who is also the proud mother of Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt will be seen playing her mother for the first time in reel life as well. Razdan took to her official Twitter account to share the fresh poster of Megha Gulzar’s Raazi which stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shishir Sharma. She wrote, “The fabric of RAAZI is made up of the performances of these wonderful actors and woven into a stunning tapestry.”

Soon Alia Bhatt replied saying “you are the best actor mommy.” The poster shows Alia Bhatt playing a strong and fierce woman along with the other characters of the film including Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur and Shishir Sharma. Producer Karan Johar also tweeted, “An incredible TRUE STORY! #raazi releasing on the 11th of May! @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @meghnagulzar @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @apoorvamehta18.”

Here it is guys … the amazing story of an incredible young girl. And what she did for her country will take your breath away ! ‘Raazi’ Official Trailer | Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal | Directed by Meghn… https://t.co/97AouDsf7i via @YouTube — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 10, 2018

Raazi is a period thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Raazi was shot across several locations including Nabha, Malerkotla and Doodhpathri. Raazi also stars Alia’s real-life mother Soni Razdan. The film releases on May 11.

