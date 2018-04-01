Begin the countdown as the trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited film Raazi will be out in 10 days i.e April 9th, 2018. Sharing a latest still from the film sets, Alia Bhatt reminded her fans that the film trailer will be out in another 10 days and she can't wait for it. Based on Harinder Sikka’s best selling novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, the film will be hitting the screens on May 11, 2018.

Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. On Sunday, Alia shared a latest still from the film sets and reminded her fans that the trailer of the film will be out in another 10 days, i.e April 9th, 2018. In the photo, the diva can be seen in a long blue kurta paired with a pink salvar and tanned sandals. Her simple yet elegant look has won hearts and the look has instantly taken the Internet with a massive storm.

On the occasion of her 25th birthday, Alia had earlier shared two stills from the film and captioned, “Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living.. it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive ☺️ SO…On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me 💫🍭☺️.” Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka’s best selling novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, in which Alia will be seen essaying the role of a Kashmiri Indian spy while Vicky will playing the role of a Pakistani Army official.

Speaking about the film, Alia had told a leading news agency, ““I think in ‘Raazi’ audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because ‘Raazi’ as a film is very different. Its the first time I am doing a period film and it is based on true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope audience will like it.” Raazi will hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

