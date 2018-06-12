After securing its place in Bollywood's top 3 grossing films of 2018 after Padmaavat and Baaghi 2, Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has crossed the Rs 120 crore mark. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's best selling novel 'Calling Sehmat'.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures of the film on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “#Raazi crosses ₹ 120 cr mark… [Week 5] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 90 lakhs, Mon 32 lakhs. Total: ₹ 120.26 cr. India biz.”





#VeereDiWedding is STEADY… [Week 2] Fri 3.37 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 4.84 cr, Mon 2.03 cr. Total: ₹ 71.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2018

After the box office success of Raazi, Shashanka Ghosh’s directorial Veere Di Wedding, which is also a female centric film, is winning hearts and earning moolah at the box office. In its week 2 at the box office, Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania has easily earned a total collection of Rs. 71.71 crore at the box office.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions in association with Junglee Pictures, Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka’s best-selling novel Calling Sehmat. The film had hit the screens on May 11.

