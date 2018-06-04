Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is all set to emerge as the actor's highest grossing film. The film is expected to break the record of Alia and Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania, that had earned a total collection of Rs. 117 crore in India. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's best-selling novel Calling Sehmat.

With positive reviews from the film critics along with the film industry, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is all set to emerge as the diva’s highest grossing film till date. Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, that had minted a total collection of Rs.117 crore in India, remains Alia’s highest grossing film to this date. After entering the Rs 100 crore club along with Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety and Raid, the film has collected a total collection of Rs. 114.89 crore.

Raazi had collected Rs. 56.59 crore in the first week, Rs. 35.04 crore in the second week and Rs. 18.21 crore in the third week and Rs. 5.05 crore in the fourth week at the box office. However, in Week 4 at the box office, the film has received a tough competition from Veere Di Wedding and Parmanu.

#Raazi continues to SPARKLE… All set to emerge Alia Bhatt’s HIGHEST GROSSER… Nears *lifetime biz* of #BKD… [Week 4] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.30 cr. Total: ₹ 114.89 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

#Raazi biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 56.59 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.04 cr

Week 3: ₹ 18.21 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 5.05 cr

Total: ₹ 114.89 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania has collected a total collection of Rs. 36.52 crore at the box office. With this, the film has secured its place in the top 5 openers of 2018.

According to latest reports, latest estimates suggest that Veere Di Wedding is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office after Raazi, leading a way for more female-driven films in Bollywood.

On the other hand, Parmanu starring John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani has crossed Rs 45 crore mark at the box office and has collected a total collection of Rs 45.55 crore. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and bankrolled by Junglee Pictures along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Movies, Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka’s best-selling novel Calling Sehmat.

