Bollywood filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's period-thriller Raazi, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles has finally been released on May 11 and the film has minted Rs 7.53 crore on the opening day. Raazi is a period thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is once again back with a power-packed performance in her latest film Raazi. The spy-thriller, which also features Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal finally released on Friday—May 11 and has collected Rs 7.53 crore on the opening day. The film has received a phenomenal response and has also opened to a positive review by the critics. Many have also called this Alia’s best performance so far. The powerful script and captivating narration has made Raazi have a great box office opening.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to social media site Twitter to share the first-day collections of the much-anticipated film and wrote, “Power of SOLID CONTENT… #Raazi starts Day 1 with a BIG BANG… The EXCEPTIONAL word of mouth should result in a FANTASTIC opening weekend… Fri ₹ 7.53 cr. India biz.”

Power of SOLID CONTENT… #Raazi starts Day 1 with a BIG BANG… The EXCEPTIONAL word of mouth should result in a FANTASTIC opening weekend… Fri ₹ 7.53 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2018

Period-drama Raazi is helmed by ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzaar and is produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. It features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Raazi is a period thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Raazi was shot across several locations including Nabha, Malerkotla and Doodhpathri. Raazi also stars Alia’s real-life mother Soni Razdan. The film released on May 11.

Alia, who has shown her versatility by her exceptional performance in unconventional films like Highway and Udta Punjab, has been applauded for her performance as Sehmat in this film. Alia is currently shooting for Gullly Boy which also features Ranveer Singh.

