Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's spy-thriller Raazi which released on May 11 has earned Rs 82.03 crore on the eleventh day of its release. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s latest film Raazi, which stars talented actors like Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The period drama has earned Rs 82.03 crore on the eleventh day of its release. The film is being loved by the audience and has broken many records post its release. Alia Bhatt’s path-breaking performance in the spy-thriller is being applauded and the captivating narration is what makes the film stand out from the usual Bollywood masala entertainers. Critics have given the film thumbs up and if the film keeps going so strong at the box office then it might break many more records.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to social media site Twitter to share the latest collection of the film and wrote, #Raazi is SUPER-STRONG on second Mon… Decline is a mere 22.12% [vis-à-vis second Fri]… Inches closer to ₹ 100 cr… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.54 cr, Sun 9.45 cr, Mon 3.70 cr. Total: ₹ 82.03 cr. India biz.”

Raazi is a period thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Raazi was shot across several locations including Nabha, Malerkotla, and Doodhpathri. Raazi also stars Alia’s real-life mother Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt’s performance as Sehmat in the film has been critically acclaimed and the film has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. The film has broken the opening weekend records of films like Varun Dhawan’s October and Rani Mukerji’s Hichki and remains unbeatable at the box office even in the second week.

