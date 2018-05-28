Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's much loved and appreciated film Raazi has made its glorious entry into the Rs 100 crore club. Along with this, Raazi has emerged as the 5th Bollywood film of 2018 to cross the Rs 100 crore club after Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid and Baaghi 2 and 2nd female-centric film to cross the Rs 100 crore club after Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The film has minted a total collection of Rs 102.50 crore.

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has impressed the film critics as well as audiences with his latest release Raazi. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the spy thriller has slowly and steadily secured its place in the Rs 100 crore club. With this, Raazi has also emerged as the second female-centric to cross Rs 100 crore mark after Kangana Ranaut starrer Tanu Weds Manu Returns and the fifth Bollywood film of 2018 to enter the Rs 100 crore club after Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid and Baaghi 2.

In the third weekend of the film’s release, Raazi has earned a total collection of Rs 102.50 crore. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “It’s ₹ 100 cr and counting… #Raazi continues to be a STRONG FORCE at the BO… #IPL finals [Sun] did affect the biz, but the [third] weekend total is HEALTHY… [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr. Total: ₹ 102.50 cr. India biz.” He further added, “#Raazi is the second heroine-centric film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark, after #TanuWedsManuReturns… However, #TWMR was a franchise, so it had a huge advantage… #Raazi is the first one to achieve the milestone without the tag of a franchise or commercial trappings… India biz.”

It’s ₹ 💯 cr and counting… #Raazi continues to be a STRONG FORCE at the BO… #IPL finals [Sun] did affect the biz, but the [third] weekend total is HEALTHY… [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr. Total: ₹ 102.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

#Raazi biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 56.59 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.04 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 10.87 cr

Total: ₹ 102.50 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

#Raazi is the second heroine-centric film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark, after #TanuWedsManuReturns… However, #TWMR was a franchise, so it had a huge advantage… #Raazi is the first one to achieve the milestone without the tag of a franchise or commercial trappings… India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

Interestingly, Raazi is also expected to overtake the lifetime collection of Alia’s other Rs 100 crore films- 2 states opposite Arjun Kapoor and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya opposite Varun Dhawan. “Alia Bhatt and ₹ 100 cr Club… Note: Lifetime biz #2States ₹ 102.13 cr #BKD ₹ 116.68 cr #Raazi ₹ 102.50 cr [17 days; still running] #Raazi is expected to emerge the highest grosser of Alia Bhatt, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #2States and #BKD. India biz,” added Taran. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen in her upcoming films Brahmastra, Kalank and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s next.

Alia Bhatt and ₹ 100 cr Club…

Note: Lifetime biz#2States ₹ 102.13 cr#BKD ₹ 116.68 cr#Raazi ₹ 102.50 cr [17 days; still running]#Raazi is expected to emerge the highest grosser of Alia Bhatt, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #2States and #BKD.

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

