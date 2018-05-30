Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's directorial film Raazi has earned a total collection of Rs. 106.12 crore at the box office. With this, the Alia Bhatt starrer is all set to shine through as the 3rd highest grosser film of 2018 after Padmaavat and Baaghi 2. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's best-selling novel 'Calling Sehmat'.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is reigning in the hearts of audiences, film critics and the film industry with her latest release Raazi. After securing its stronghold in Bollywood’s top 5 grossing films of 2018 along with Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Baaghi 2 and Raid, Raazi is all set to become the third highest grossing film of the year. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures on his official Twitter handle and tweeted, “#Raazi is all set to be the THIRD HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Padmaavat and #Baaghi2… FANTASTIC… [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr, Mon 1.82 cr, Tue 1.80 cr. Total: ₹ 106.12 cr. India biz… Hollywood films not included.”

Based on Harinder Sikka’s best-selling novel ‘Calling Selmat’, Raazi is a period thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film revolves around an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Raazi was shot across several locations including Nabha, Malerkotla, and Doodhpathri. Along with Alia Bhatt, Raazi also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia’s real-life mother Soni Razdan.

Reacting to the box office success of Raazi, Alia Bhatt told PTI, ““Unconventional can also be conventional and commercial if it connects with people. It is essential somewhere to maintain that balance. I was hoping this film strikes a balance and I am happy it did. It also makes me believe in the choices that I make as an actor.” Raazi had hit the screens on May 11.

