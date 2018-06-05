Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's directorial film Raazi has earned Rs 115.74 crore. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and is based on Harinder Sikka's best-selling novel 'Calling Sehmat'. Alia Bhatt’s performance as Sehmat in the film has been critically acclaimed.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt-starrer period drama Raazi has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. It is very rare that a female-centric film in Bollywood has performed so well at the box office. Raazi, which also stars Masaan fame Vicky Kaushal in the lead role has collected Rs 115.74 crore at the domestic box office and is expected to have a lifetime business of more than Rs 120 crore. The period thriller has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Alia Bhatt’s path-breaking performance in the spy-thriller is being applauded and the captivating narration is what makes the film stand out from the usual Bollywood masala entertainers.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to social media site Twitter to share the latest collection of the film and wrote, “#Raazi is looking at ₹ 120 cr+ *lifetime biz*… [Week 4] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 85 lakhs. Total: ₹ 115.74 cr. India biz.”

#Raazi is looking at ₹ 120 cr+ *lifetime biz*… [Week 4] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 85 lakhs. Total: ₹ 115.74 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2018

Raazi is a spy-thriller helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Raazi was shot across several locations including Nabha, Malerkotla, and Doodhpathri. Raazi also stars Alia’s real-life mother Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt’s performance as Sehmat in the film has been critically acclaimed and the film has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. The film has broken the opening weekend records of films like Varun Dhawan’s October and Rani Mukerji’s Hichki and remains unbeatable at the box office even in the second week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App