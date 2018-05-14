Ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's spy-thriller Raazi which released on May 11 has earned Rs 32.94 crore on the third day of its release. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer period drama Raazi, which released on May 11, is shining brightly at the box office. The film, which collected Rs 7.53 crore on the opening day, has collected Rs 32.94 crore in the opening weekend and is expected to show tremendous growth in the coming week. The film has also received a positive response from critics and Alia Bhatt’s breakthrough performance in the film as Sehmat his being highly appreciated. The film has been helmed by ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and the director is being applauded for a captivating narration.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to social media site Twitter to share the opening weekend collections of the film and wrote, “It’s about the all-important Mon… #Raazi is already a HIT, but the numbers on Mon will give an idea of how it is likely to trend on weekdays… If the film holds on strong levels on weekdays and beyond, which is likely, it will emerge a SUPER-HIT.” He further tweeted, “#Raazi has a FANTASTIC opening weekend… Alia’s star power + power-packed performances + strong content + solid word of mouth helped multiply numbers… Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr. Total: ₹ 32.94 cr. India biz.”

Alia Bhatt, who has earlier impressed us with her phenomenal performance in films like Udta Punjab and Highway, shines in this spy-thriller. The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and is also busy shooting for Gully Boy, which also features Ranveer Singh.

Raazi is a period thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Raazi was shot across several locations including Nabha, Malerkotla, and Doodhpathri. Raazi also stars Alia’s real-life mother Soni Razdan.

