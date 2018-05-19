Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's spy-thriller Raazi which released on May 11 has earned Rs 61.34 crore on the eighth day of its release. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi has been breaking many records at the box office. The period thriller is enjoying a successful run at the box office and after crossing the Rs fifty crore mark, the film has now collected Rs 61.34 crore on the eighth day of its release. The film has broken the opening weekend records of film like Varun Dhawan's October and Rani Mukerji's Hichki and remains unbeatable at the box office even in the second week.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to social media site Twitter to share the latest collection of the film and wrote, “#Raazi has a SUPER-STRONG second Fri… The trends are crystal clear: Expect SOLID GROWTH on Sat and Sun… Should cross ₹ 75 cr mark by Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 61.34 cr. India biz.”

The film has also received a positive response from critics and Alia Bhatt’s breakthrough performance in the film as Sehmat his being highly appreciated. The intriguing narration of Raazi is another reason why fans have loved the spy-thriller so much.

#Raazi has a SUPER-STRONG second Fri… The trends are crystal clear: Expect SOLID GROWTH on Sat and Sun… Should cross ₹ 75 cr mark by Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 61.34 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2018

Alia Bhatt’s performance as Sehmat has been critically acclaimed and the film has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.

Raazi is a period thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Raazi was shot across several locations including Nabha, Malerkotla, and Doodhpathri. Raazi also stars Alia's real-life mother Soni Razdan.

