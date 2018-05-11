Ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's spy-thriller Raazi has finally been released on May 11. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles is expected to mint Rs 7 crore on the first day of its release. Raazi is a period thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi has finally been released on Friday—May 11. The much-anticipated film created a lot of buzz on the internet much before its release, thanks to the captivating trailer and Alia Bhatt’s stellar performance. The film is expected to earn Rs seven crore on the opening day, as its one of the most awaited films of this year. Fans are really excited to see Alia in such a different role of a spy for the first time. Also, the film brings you the fresh pairing of Alia Bhatt and Masan actor Vicky Kaushal for the first time. Being a Meghna Gulzar film, there are a lot of expectations from Raazi.

The reason why Alia Bhatt starrer is expected to have a decent start at the box office is that she is a power-house of talent. Her previous films have performed extremely well at the box office n therefore even this time, it is being anticipated that Raazi will emerge as a hit. The film has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar who previously directed critically acclaimed film Talvar.

The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Raazi was shot across several locations including Nabha, Malerkotla, and Doodhpathri. Raazi also stars Alia's real-life mother Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The actress is busy shooting for her forthcoming film Gully Boy, which also features Ranveer Singh. The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

