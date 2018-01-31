The first look for Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's Raazi was released by Bhatt on her Instagram stories today. The image sees the two co-stars lock eyes and says ‘100 days to go’. The movie is an adaptation of the novel Calling Sehmat and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh, post which she will start shooting for Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra.

There has been a ton of speculation around Alia Bhatt’s upcoming period film titled Raazi which is set to release in 100 days. Until now no trailer or look had been released to the public and most of us are still clueless about the storyline. According to sources Alia’s next film, Raazi, is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s Calling Sehmat, a novel inspired by the almost-unbelievable real-life story of a woman who the author named Sehmat, to protect her identity. Alia is playing Sehmat, a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani officer with the intention to source out intelligence details and pass it off to Indian forces. Vicky Kaushal is essaying the role of the Pakistani officer.Raazi is being directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar and Vineet Jain and is scheduled to release on May 11, 2018.

She was last seen in Badrinath ki Dulhaniya opposite Varun Dhawan and is shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’ Brahmastra which is slated for a year-end release. Vicky Kaushal was seen playing a cop in Raman Raghav 2.0 and also has a Netflix original titles Love Per Square Foot releasing on April 20, 2018. The first look for Raazi, however, was released just as #100DaysofRaazi was trending on Twitter. Alia Bhatt sneakily released an image in which she can be seen locking eyes with Vicky Kaushal as her Instagram story and captioned it ‘100 days to go’. While it is out there for the audiences to find, let’s see how many can find it.

Here is what Alia posted on her Instagram:

The image was later tweeted out by the official handle of the film as well along with Vicky Kaushal, Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures.