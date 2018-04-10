Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s darling daughter Alia made her debut in Karan Johar’s out-and-out masala commercial film ‘Student Of The Year’ in 2012. She graduated from being a novice to sitting comfortably in an acclaimed actress category with some powerpack performances which followed year-after-year. After her breakthrough act in Udta Punjab, the actress is back with a gritty narrative in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. The film is a thriller and happens to be an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. Alia plays an Indian spy married to a Pakistani man, here played by Vicky Kaushal, during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The makers have released the trailer and it is simply mind-blowing. Well, Alia’s stellar act has not only left the industry people backing her up on social media but also Twitterati is moved by the impact of it. The trailer has several highs in terms of a huge emotional graph portrayed by the lead actress and supporting cast.Raazi is produced by Dharma Productions and stars noted actor Rajit Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

After the trailer released and garnered stellar reviews, the Bollywood industry lost their collective cool over Alai Bhatt’s performance and went on Twitter to express their love for her and the movie. Alia Bhatt’s father and director Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter to express his love for the storyline:

Here are what the rest of Bollywood said:

The country is eagerly awaiting the period thriller to release next month even though it will face severe competition from Deadpool 2 that releases on May 16.

