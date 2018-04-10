Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. After teasing the fans with a teaser trailer for the film, the filmmakers have now unveiled the variety of shades of Alia as Sehmat in the film. In the trailer for the film that was launched today, the actor can be seen as a strong daughter, perfect wife, and a spy. The movie will release on May 11.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s darling daughter Alia made her debut in Karan Johar’s out-and-out masala commercial film ‘Student Of The Year’ in 2012. She graduated from being a novice to sitting comfortably in an acclaimed actress category with some powerpack performances which followed year-after-year. After her breakthrough act in Udta Punjab, the actress is back with a gritty narrative in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. The film is a thriller and happens to be an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. Alia plays an Indian spy married to a Pakistani man, here played by Vicky Kaushal, during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The makers have released the trailer and it is simply mind-blowing. Well, Alia’s stellar act has not only left the industry people backing her up on social media but also Twitterati is moved by the impact of it. The trailer has several highs in terms of a huge emotional graph portrayed by the lead actress and supporting cast.Raazi is produced by Dharma Productions and stars noted actor Rajit Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

After the trailer released and garnered stellar reviews, the Bollywood industry lost their collective cool over Alai Bhatt’s performance and went on Twitter to express their love for her and the movie. Alia Bhatt’s father and director Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter to express his love for the storyline:

Raazi: There are moments when a filmmaker blows the dust out of your eyes and helps you understand something new about our blood-soaked world. Raazi is a moment of cultural self-discovery. It is a masterpiece. https://t.co/9T1RsyAgJo — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) April 10, 2018

Here are what the rest of Bollywood said:

What an incredible trailer @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 @meghnagulzar 👏🏼👏🏼 Cannot wait to see this story unfold!! And @aliaa08 you are breathtaking.. Delicate yet strong, beautiful yet fierce..Your own journey as an actor is extraordinary ❤️#RaaziTrailer https://t.co/ApRPXPo7iI — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) April 10, 2018

@aliaa08 what a trailer. So proud of you. More power to you.Keep it coming. #RaaziTrailer @meghnagulzar — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 10, 2018

The country is eagerly awaiting the period thriller to release next month even though it will face severe competition from Deadpool 2 that releases on May 16.

