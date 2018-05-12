The Meghana Gulzar's film Raazi is all about the age-old rivalry between India and Pakistan and Alia Bhatt's role as Sehmat is at its heart. Alia Bhatt's performance falls short is when she embeds herself into the Pakistani family and turns spy. Vicky Kaushal as Iqbal makes quite an impact with his performance. However, Raazi manages to convey patriotism and love for one's country through the eyes of a young girl.

Their age-old rivalry between Pakistan and India and patriotism is the topic of ‘Raazi’ but at its heart, is a young female protagonist, Sehmat. Director Meghana Gulzar’s film is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat’ and has Alia Bhatt playing Sehmat, a young happy-go-lucky college girl who gets drawn into the Indian intelligence bureau when her father, Hidayat, a spy for India, finds out he is dying.

The plot is one of families — unlike other Hindi films which have been made on this subject — and it’s about how Sehmat from India becomes the daughter-in-law of a highly-ranked Pakistani army official, Brigadier Syed.

Sehmat has to play the dutiful wife to Iqbal (Vicky Kaushal) and carry out all her familial duties while also carrying out her duties of transferring key intelligence back to India. How does Sehmat help India? Is her cover ever blown? To what lengths does she go to? Alia Bhatt as Sehmat is an interesting choice and for the most part, she pulls off the young bahu effortlessly. Even the transformation of the college girl into a spy is believable but where her performance falls short is when she embeds herself into the Pakistani family and turns spy.

When she is in crisis, for instance, she turns emotional like a scared young woman and doesn’t come across as a highly trained intelligence operative. Ultimately, the maturity expected of such a role is perhaps a stretch for Alia Bhatt. She looks more like a girl aspiring to play a spy rather a suave, ruthless spy who can take on her enemies in a highly-tense environment.

Vicky Kaushal as Iqbal makes quite an impact with his understated acting and the others in the cast also deliver stellar performances. Jaideep Ahlawat as her trainer stands as does her real-life mother Soni Razdan, who plays her on-screen mother.

What is positive about Meghana Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’ is how it manages to convey patriotism and love for one’s country through the eyes of a young girl whose love for her father make her go to extreme lengths for her country.

