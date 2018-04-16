Raazi is a period thriller film directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. It features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. . In the poster, we see Alia Bhatt in the centre holding a gun while the others have an intense look on their faces. The much-awaited trailer of the film was released recently and everyone was applauding Alia Bhatt’s performance and also Meghna’s exceptional story telling skills.

The makers of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi have unveiled the new poster of the film which features Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Shishir Sharma, Arif Zakaria and Rajit Kapoor. The film is helmed by ace director Meghna Gulzar who previously directed critically acclaimed film Talvar. In the poster, we see Alia Bhatt in the centre holding a gun while the others have an intense look on their faces. The much-awaited trailer of the film was released recently and everyone was applauding Alia Bhatt’s performance and also Meghna’s exceptional storytelling skills.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media site Twitter to share the latest poster of the much-awaited film and wrote, “New poster of #Raazi… Stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal… Directed by Meghna Gulzar… 11 May 2018 release.” The previous posters and teasers of the film have also generated a lot of curiosity among viewers. Alia, who has shown her versatility by her exceptional performance in unconventional films like Highway and Udta Punjab, has been applauded for her performance as Sehmat in this film.

