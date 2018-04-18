The makers of Alia Bhatt starrer much-anticipated film Raazi have unveiled the first song of the film titled Ae Watan. Crooned by Arijit Singh, composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and penned by none other than Gulzar, Ae Watan will invoke a patriotic spirit in you. Raazi starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapoor and Shishir Sharma in prominent roles will hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

Ae Watan traces the journey of Sehmat (Alia) from a strong daughter, perfect wife to an unsung hero, who will do anything for her country. The end lines of song voiced by Alia, “Watan Ke Aage Kuch Nahi, Khud Bhi Nahi’ is soul stirring and is enough to give you goosebumps. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Raazi stars Alia Bhatt along Vicky Kaushal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashwath Bhatt and her real-life mother Soni Razdan.

Speaking about her preparations to get into the character of Sehmat, Alia had earlier revealed how she had to mug up the Morse codes, which were the main mode of communication back in 1970s. Even though the actress did not know how to drive a car, she had to get a hands-on training on driving a jonga for a sequence at 7AM in the morning at the basement of Dharma Productions. Based on Harinder Sikka’s best selling novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, Raazi is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 11th, 2018.

