Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. After teasing the fans with a teaser trailer for the film, the filmmakers have now unveiled the variety of shades of Alia as Sehmat in the film. In the trailer for the film that was launched today, the actor can be seen as a strong daughter, perfect wife, and a spy. The movie will release on May 11.

Alia Bhatt has had acting in her bag since the beginning of her career and with performances like Udta Punjab and Highway, the audiences have now set the bar pretty high for her upcoming releases. Alia has found yet another way to surpass that bar and prove that she is the currently the top actress in the industry, leaving behind all her contemporaries. Bhatt who is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh recently finished shooting for Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

In the middle of all that she released the trailer of her upcoming spy-thriller, Raazi. The movie is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmatthat narrates the story of Sehmat, an Indian daughter who is trained and sent as a spy in Pakistan, set in the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The Indian period thriller film directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar which features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The trailer showcases, Alia’s struggle to keep her cover intact as she makes her husband played by Vicky Kaushal and his family believe that she is fully devoted to them.

In the trailer, you will fall to sympathize with her struggle as you fall in love with Kaushal’s army look and sporty mustache. The trailer, which starts with the India-Pakistan tension, shows Alia Bhatt as an Indian, being married off to a Pakistani by her father so that she can be the ‘eyes and ears’ of India in Pakistan. Thus begins her new journey as a wife of a Pakistani army officer and as an Indian spy. The trailer shows Alia as an obedient daughter, perfect wife, and a fearless spy.

