Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi's trailer will be unveiled on April 10th. Before the trailer launch, Alia has shared a teaser trailer of the film on her Twitter account. In the 39-second-trailer, Alia can be seen building suspense and drama for the fans with her secretive phone conversation. The period drama is based on Harinder Sikka's best selling novel 'Calling Sehmat'.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and bankrolled by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's best selling novel 'Calling Sehmat'.

In the 39-second teaser trailer, Alia manages to build suspense and drama as she can be seen having a secret telephonic conversation. As soon as she pick up the telephone, she asks for news for the ‘other side’ and adds that she is coming to meet day after tomorrow. Before cutting the call, Alia adds, “Mein Raazi Hoon” and unveils her look for the film before the camera. In the film, the 25-year-old will be reportedly essaying the role of a Kashmiri Indian spy while Vicky will playing the role of a Pakistani Army official.

Interestingly, while earlier the film’s trailer had been scheduled for April 9th, it will now be releasing on April 10th. Speaking about the film, Alia had told a leading news agency, ““I think in ‘Raazi’ audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because ‘Raazi’ as a film is very different. Its the first time I am doing a period film and it is based on true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope audience will like it.” Raazi will hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

