Ameesha Patel found herself in a tough spot recently when she posted a few pictures of her in a bikini, taking a dip in the pool which got mixed reactions from her fans. She got slut-shamed and trolled but the level of comments was the crassest ever. Some accused her of uploading her pictures from back in the day to fetch some limelight and then, probably some work.

Keep in mind Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai performing artist Ameesha Patel as the bubbly on-screen character who stole the heart of numerous with her hit Bollywood movie by making a big appearance alongside heartthrob Hrithik Roshan, is miles from motion pictures or film nowadays. The on-screen character has ended up on the chopping board of online trolls by and by after she shared a couple of pictures of herself, taking a swim in the swimming pool, clad in a hot two-piece.

The performer is very active on her social media and likes to keep her fans refreshed with the most recent goings in her life. As of late, Ameesha Patel shared a couple of pictures of herself, wearing a black designer two-piece in a pool, on her Instagram page. Much to her dismay that her photos have turned into an object of the haters who might begin trolling her on the web. While some of them were all acclaim for the performing artist, there were other people who began slut shaming her also. However, comparative episodes have occurred in the past too, when Ameesha has been trolled for sharing strong pictures yet the Bollywood actress couldn’t care less about the haters and keeps on sharing bits from her life on her social networking pages.

The 40-year old performing artist has given some hit films like Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz and others. She was most recently seen as Monica in the film Shortcut Romeo and as Cherry in Race 2 (2013).

Check out the pictures right here:

