Remo D’ Souza directorial Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem has been making headlines for all the right reasons. As the first look of the lead stars raise the excitement levels for all the anticipated fans, a kissing video of Race 3 co-stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol has gone viral on the Internet. In the video circulating on social media, while Salman, Anil and Bobby can be seen engaged in a conversation, Anil steps forward to plant a kiss on Bobby’s cheek.

Amused by the sudden turn of events, Salman just couldn’t hold back his laughter and bursted out laughing. The incident occurred when Bobby had decided to interact with his fans via a live chat session and was joined by none other than his fun co-stars. As of now, the makers of the film have unveiled Salman, Jacqueline and Bobby’s characters from the film. Sharing his look with his fans on Instagram, Salman captioned, “Iss hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se … mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish.”

While unveiling Jacqueline’s character, Salman captioned, “Jessica: Raw power” and referred Bobby as ‘the main man’ while sharing his first look. Helmed by Remo D’ Souza, Race 3 is the third franchise of the Race series. Talking about comparisons with former Race director duo Abbas Mastan, Remo had earlier said, “I can’t be compared to them. They are the baap of all directors. I am taking up this film as a challenge and am eager to go beyond the dance genre. The Race franchise has slick thrills and great music; I am fond of both elements.” Race 3 is scheduled to hit the screen on Eid 2018.

