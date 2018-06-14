Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's upcoming film Race 3, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala and key roles, is expected to collect Rs 25 crore on the opening day. The film is helmed by Remo D'Souza and produced under Tips Films and Salman Khan Films.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Race 3 is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The action-thriller, which is finally hitting the silver screen on June 15, is expected to have a massive opening of Rs 25 crore on the opening day. If we go by the opening day records of Salman Khan’s previous films, Race 3 is surely going to be one of the biggest blockbusters of this year and is also expected to shatter many box office records. Salman Khan’s previous blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai had a huge opening of Rs 34 crore and therefore it is being anticipated that Race 3 will create another magic at the box office all thanks to Salman Khan’s huge fan base and unbeatable stardom across the globe.

Another reason why Race 3 is expected to have a great box office kick-start is because it is being released during the Eid weekend. All Salman Khan films which have previously released on Eid have done wonders at the box office. The songs of the film have become major chartbusters.

Race 3 is the third instalment of the Race franchise and is helmed by Remo D’Souza and produced under Tips Films and Salman Khan Films. The trailer of Race 3 created a lot of buzz on social media and the film is being promoted on all media platforms simultaneously which adds to the reason why the film will be one of the highest grosser of this year.

While the previous two parts of Race 3 were helmed by Abbas-Mustan, the third part is helmed by Remo D’Souza. Race 3 also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala and key roles.

Besides Race 3, Salman will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, and Kick 2.

