Audiences have been anticipating the first look of Salman Khan’s Race 3 and they all got super excited when Khan took to Twitter to release his look in the film. He introduced his character Sikkander who looked dapper in the picture. Salman Khan tweeted out the fourth poster which showcases Daisy Shah who plays the character of Sanjana in a never seen before avatar.

Remo D’ Souza directorial Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem has been making headlines for all the right reasons. As the first look of the lead stars raises the excitement levels for all the anticipated fans, Salman Khan has released yet another look into the Race 3 family. After a 2 year break since Hate Story 3, Daisy Shah is returning to the big screen as Sanjana in Race 3.

She had made her big Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Jai Ho and now she is back to sizzle on screen with him. The poster showcases her standing alone with a sultry look and revealing outfit. While unveiling Jacqueline’s character, Salman captioned, “Jessica: Raw power” and referred Bobby as ‘the main man’ while sharing his first look. Helmed by Remo D’ Souza, Race 3 is the third franchise of the Race series. Talking about comparisons with former Race director duo Abbas Mastan, Remo had earlier said, “I can’t be compared to them. They are the baap of all directors. I am taking up this film as a challenge and am eager to go beyond the dance genre. The Race franchise has slick thrills and great music; I am fond of both elements.” Race 3 is scheduled to hit the screen on Eid 2018.

Now the only major looks that are left to be revealed are of Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, and Freddy Daaruwala. Anil Kapoor is the only actor who has been a consistent part of the franchise playing Robert D’Costa who was a corrupt police officer in the first and in the second one he was a retired cop running a chain of restaurants. It will be interesting to see if he continues the same character or gets a new look like Jacqueline Fernandez did after Race 2.

