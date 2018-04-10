Producer Ramesh Taurani and Director Remo D'Souza have decided to shoot in India as Khan is not allowed to go out of the country without taking a prior permission from the court. The movie starring Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandes will be seen sharing the screen along with Salman Khan for the third installment of Race.

Director Remo D’Souza and producer Ramesh Taurani are finally in relief as Salman Khan was granted bail by the Jodhpur Court. The actor had to spend two nights in jail before coming out of in the open air. The makers of the movie Race 3 were worried about the left-over shooting of the movie. But now that the superstar is out free, the filmmakers have decided to shoot in India as Khan is not allowed to go out of the country without taking a prior permission from the court.

As per the sources close to the film, “But now, after the Jodhpur experience, Salman’s producer and director have decided to shoot those scenes in India.” There are still few action scenes from the movie Race 3 which were scheduled to be shot across the world but now the director and producers of the film have decided to resume the shooting in India itself. The movie starring Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandes will be seen sharing the screen along with Salman Khan for the third installment of Race.

In a hearing that took place in Jodhpur’s Sessions Court on April 5, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail for 1998 blackbuck poaching case while the rest of the gang that included Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam Soni and Tabu was acquited. This was going to be the actor’s fourth stint in this prison. He has spent a total of 20 days in the jail in 1998, 2006, 2007 and this time.

