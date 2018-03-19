Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday unveiled the first look poster of his much-awaited film Race 3 which is directed by Remo D'Souza. The heartthrob is looking striking as Sikandar in the first look poster in which he is wearing a stylish black suit while holding a gun in his hand. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan, who recently won our hearts in blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai, is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film Race 3, which is the third installment of the Race franchise. The superstar on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look poster of the much-awaited film which also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daaruwala in prominent roles. In the poster, Salman looks dashing in a black suit, shades, holding a gun with killer expressions. The poster also reveals Salman Khan’s name in the film, Sikander.

The megastar took to his Twitter account to share the first look poster from his upcoming film and wrote, “Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se … mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish. #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial.” While the previous two parts were directed by Abbas – Mustan, Race is being helmed by Remo D’Souza. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the first look poster of the action-thriller and wrote, “Meet #Sikander aka Salman Khan in this all-new poster of #Race3… Remo D’souza directs… Eid 2018 release.”

The film is slated to release on Eid this year. The makers had recently released the logo of the much-anticipated film and fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of Race 3 to be released. Besides Race 3, Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Kick 2 which are slated to release next year. His previous film Tiger Zinda Hai shattered many Box Office records becoming the highest grosser of this year.

