Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan on Thursday released the much-awaited motion poster of his upcoming film Race 3 which is the third instalment of the Race franchise. The film has been directed by ace filmmaker Remo D'Souza and also features Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez along with Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daaruwala in prominent roles. The film is all set to release on Eid this year.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor will be the only ones in Race 3 who have previously been the part of the previous parts and rest the entire star cast of the film are fresh. While Anil has been a part of the entire franchise till date, Jacqueline was in the second part of the action-thriller. Besides Race 3, Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Kick 2 which are slated to release next year.

