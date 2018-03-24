The makers of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 on Friday released the new poster of the film unveiling Saqib Saleem’s look and name from the much-awaited action-thriller. Race 3 has been helmed by Remo D’Souza. Race 3 is backed by Tips Films & Salman Khan Films and also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daaruwala in prominent roles.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan’s upcoming film Race 3 is one of the most awaited films of this year which will be released on Eid. The makers have been massively promoting the film on social media and after releasing Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol’s look from the action-thriller, they have now unveiled young star Freddy Daruwalas look from the much-anticipated film. Race 3 is the third instalment of Race franchise which features Salman Khan in the lead role along with Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daaruwala in prominent roles.

In the poster, we see Freddy Daruwala holding a gun in his hand. Saqib Saleem’s name in the film will be Suraj. Race 3 has been helmed by Remo D’Souza and backed by Tips Films & Salman Khan Films. Freddy Daruwala made his big Bollywood debut as the villain in Akshay Kumar’s Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty and went on to do z cameo in John Abraham’s Force 2 and played the ultimate villain in Commando 2 as Bakhtawar. Now, Freddy Daruwala is all set to get his villain mode on for Race 3 again.

The film is slated to release on Eid this year. Besides Race 3, Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Kick 2 which are slated to release next year. His previous film Tiger Zinda Hai shattered many Box Office records becoming the highest grosser of this year. This time the third instalment will not have Abaas-Mastan directing it but they have been part of the writing process. Only Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor are returning from the previous movies whereas the rest of the entire cast is new.

