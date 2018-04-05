Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has been reportedly roped in to croon a romantic song along with Atif Aslam in Race 3. According to the latest buzz, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Salman and it was also his decision to bring Iulia on board. Helmed by Remo D' Souza, Race 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2018.

From thrilling action scenes to a spectacular star cast, Race 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. After unveiling the Race 3 family and raising the excitement bar up high by giving a sneak peak into the action sequences, the makers have reportedly decided to include a romantic track in the film penned by none other than Salman Khan. According to a latest report by Mumbai Mirror, Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur will be crooning the song along with Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam.

“It was on Salman’s suggestion that she was brought on board. The team was looking for a female voice who fit the bill and he thought Iulia was perfect for the vocals,” a source revealed to the daily. The report also suggests that when the makers of the film, who were scouting for a song, heard Salman’s lyrics, they loved it so much that the actor decided to gift it to them. Composed by Vishal Mishra, Atif’s portion of the song has been recorded in Dubai while Iulia recorded her part in a Mumbai studio.

When a leading daily had earlier asked Iulia about her plans of entering Bollywood, she said, “I don’t have plans to act in Bollywood. I had no plans to sing either. I had no plan to work in India. I was doing very well in Romania, and I never thought I would do something else in another country. Everything came to me by fate.” She further added, “And now, I believe it because someone once told me that at one point in time, you will get a chance to do something, so make sure you make the most of it.” Remo D’ Souza directorial Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Freddy Daruwala and Saqib Saleem is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2018.

