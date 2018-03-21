Salman Khan is as good as his word. After promising on Monday that he will introduce us to his Race 3 family, he is on the job. If Monday belonged to his Sikander, a man in a sharp suit who believes in being armed and dangerous, Tuesday has brought about Jacqueline Fernandez’s Jessica. The movie is set to release this Eid which is slated for June 3.

Audiences have been anticipating the first look of Salman Khan’s Race 3 and they all got super excited when Khan took to Twitter to release his look in the film. He introduced his character Sikkander who looked dapper in the picture. The Remo D’Souza movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daaruwala in prominent roles. The megastar took to his Twitter account to share the first look poster from his upcoming film and wrote, “Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se … mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish. #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial.”

While the previous two parts were directed by Abbas – Mustan, Race 3 is being helmed by Remo D’Souza. Salman Khan tweeted out the second poster which showcases the lead actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a never seen before avatar. She was apart of Race 2 but she was seen playing the role of Omisha who was John Abraham’s girlfriend who ends up betraying him. In the third installment of the film which is said to have an entirely new angle, she will be seen dawning the role of Jessica, as introduced by Sikkander, aka, Salman Khan.

The film is slated to release on Eid this year. The makers had recently released the logo of the much-anticipated film and fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer for Race 3 to be released. Besides Race 3, Bollywood heartthrob Jacqueline Fernandez recently released her item number for Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2, in which she remakes Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song Ek Do Teen which was from the film Tezaab. She was last seen in Judwaa 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Tapasee Pannu. She will also be seen in Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput and in Total Dhamaal with Sanjay Dutt. Salman Khan will be releasing more looks every day and we are guessing Anil Kapoor will be next.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App