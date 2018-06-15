If it’s Eid, it’s time for a Salman Khan film and this time it’s Race 3. Meet Sikander Singh (Salman Khan) who makes a flying entry (literally) in the film in time to help his cousins – twins Suraj (Saqib) and Sanjana (Daisy) – kill the baddies who tried to assassinate their father Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor). Also makes his entry here is Yash (Bobby Deol), another cousin, who is part of this cosy clique. As a result, the first twenty minutes of the film is high on action with car chases, gun fights and snazzy stunts.



But the movie actually starts off in a village in India before it movies to the Middle East. Shamsher and his brother (Sikander’s dad) have a weapons business in their village before they get embroiled in an issue with a local politician. The family is forced to flee and they make a life for themselves in the Middle East.

However, this is not one big happy family – the twins are seething with anger with the importance given to Sikander by their dad and Yash meanwhile finds out that Sikander had a thing with his girlfriend Jessica (Jacqueline). To heat up the action, Shamsher’s close friend comes from India and tells him about a hard disk that is worth billions and can help take down many politicians. So the movie revolves around who is trying to kill Shamsher; Jessica’s game; the twins evil plot; Sikander and Yash’s rivalry and finally, on whether Sikander and gang find the hard disk.

Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and the movie (like the previous two) is high-octane with plenty of guns and chases, luxury cars, beautiful locales, snazzy sets and glam outfits. Of course, in this we have Salman Khan’s swag and it revolves around him. The director has spent plenty of time showing off everyone’s dancing skills so we end up with some pathetic dialogues, random events and songs at the drop of a hat.

Unlike the previous two Abbas-Mustan films, Race 3 falls quite flat. However, it’s refreshing to see Bobby Deol back on screen after a long time and he is one of the highlights in the film. The other highlight would probably be Salman and Bobby going shirtless. Some moments in the film do evoke laughter but many are quite bizarre. Bhai fans would probably love this Eid outing as he turns macho superhero “, flies and says, ‘watch out’.

