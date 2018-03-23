The makers of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 on Friday released the new poster of the film unveiling Saqib Saleem’s look and name from the much-awaited action-thriller. Race 3 has been helmed by Remo D’Souza. Race 3 is backed by Tips Films & Salman Khan Films and also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daaruwala in prominent roles.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan’s upcoming film Race 3 is one of the most awaited films of this year which will be released on Eid. The makers have been massively promoting the film on social media and after releasing Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Bobby Deol’s look from the action-thriller, they have now unveiled young star Saqib Saleem’s look from the much-anticipated film. Race 3 is the third instalment of Race franchise which features Salman Khan in the lead role along with Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daaruwala in prominent roles.

In the poster, we see an angry and fierce Saqib Saleem holding a gun in his hand. Saqib Saleem’s name in the film will be Suraj. Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest poster of Saqib Saleem from Race 3 and wrote, “Meet Suraj… Presenting the new poster of #Race3 featuring Saqib Saleem… Remo D’souza directs… 15 June 2018 release… #Eid2018.” Race 3 has been helmed by Remo D’Souza. Race 3 is backed by Tips Films & Salman Khan Films.

Meet Suraj… Presenting the new poster of #Race3 featuring Saqib Saleem… Remo D'souza directs… 15 June 2018 release… #Eid2018 pic.twitter.com/U179Sc8dyC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2018

Saqib Saleem made his big Bollywood debut in 2011 film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge which was a romantic comedy He has also featured in films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Bombay Talkies. His performance in critically acclaimed film Hawaa Hawaai was highly applauded.

The film is slated to release on Eid this year. Besides Race 3, Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Kick 2 which are slated to release next year. His previous film Tiger Zinda Hai shattered many Box Office records becoming the highest grosser of this year.

