Remo D Souza's directorial Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala and Anil Kapoor is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Race 3 star Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to introduce the the most experienced member of Race 3 family- Anil Kapoor as Shamsher- Bhaiji Humre Boss. Sharing his look on his Twitter profile, Remo D' Souza called the superstar the boss of all races.

Even since Salman Khan has taken up the task of introducing his Race 3 family, fans have been glued to their screens to know more about the characters. After introducing Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala along with Salman’s character, the megastar took to his Twitter handle to introduce the oldest and the most experienced member of Race 3- Anil Kapoor as Shamsher. Giving a warm welcome to Anil Kapoor, Salman tweeted, “Shamsher: Bhaiji Humre boss.”

Sharing the look on his Twitter profile, the Jhakaas actor tweeted, “When the boss introduces you as the boss!!” while Filmmaker Remo D Souza added, “The boss of all races.” Interestingly, Anil Kapoor is the only actor to be a part of all three instalments of the Race franchise. Going by the looks of it, the superstar will be seen in an all-new avatar in Race 3 and we couldn’t be more excited about it. Helmed by Remo D’ Souza, the film is bankrolled by Tips Films and Salman Khan Films.

Race 3 family is currently busy shooting for the action sequences in Abu Dhabi. According the latest reports, Jacqueline Fernandez even got injured on the film sets while playing squash. “Jacqueline was immediately rushed to the hospital. Her eye didn’t stop bleeding. She is currently under observation and will be discharged only after the doctors treat her eye,” a source revealed to a leading daily. However, the actress has resumed shooting for the climax of Race 3, wearing sunglasses.

Deemed as one of the most anticipated films of 2018, Race 3 will hit the screens on Eid 2019. Talking about comparisons with former Race director duo Abbas Mastan, Remo D Souza had earlier said, “I can’t be compared to them. They are the baap of all directors. I am taking up this film as a challenge and am eager to go beyond the dance genre. The Race franchise has slick thrills and great music; I am fond of both elements.”

