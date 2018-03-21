Audiences have been anticipating the first look of Salman Khan’s Race 3 and they all got super excited when Khan took to Twitter to release his look in the film. He introduced his character Sikkander who looked dapper in the picture. Salman Khan tweeted out the third poster which showcases Bobby Deol who plays the character of Yash in a never seen before avatar.

While the previous two parts were directed by Abbas – Mustan, Race 3 is being helmed by Remo D’Souza. After Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol’s first look from Remo D’Souza’s upcoming action thriller Race 3 has been unveiled. And fans are already going gaga over the Barsaat actor. Introducing the main man, Salman Khan took to his Twitter to share the first post look of Bobby Deol. And it seems the younger Deol has impressed his fans with his smoldering intensity.

For Race 3, Bobby has undergone drastic makeover thanks to Salman Khan who motivated him to hit the gym to get the desired look for the film. When Bobby recently shared a picture on Twitter showing his well-toned body, fans were all impressed by his leaner look. The film also marks the comeback of Bobby on the silver screen. He will be seen doing some high-octane action and chase sequences alongside other lead actors in the film. The makers had recently released the logo of the much-anticipated film and fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer for Race 3 to be released. The movie, which is the third installment in the Race series, will hit the theatres this Eid on June 15, 2018.

