Bollywood superstar Salman Khan might be seen driving Dubai's richest man's customised Louis Vuitton and Supreme collaboration ferrari in Race 3. The luxury ride belongs to a 16-year-old Youtuber, Instagram sensation and a luxury car fanatic Rashed Belhasa, also popularly known as Moneykicks. The teenager, who shares a warm relationship with Salman, has shown him his car personally and thanked the superstar for his constant support.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan might be seen driving Dubai's richest man's customised Louis Vuitton and Supreme collaboration ferrari in Race 3

Get ready for some high voltage action as Salman Khan might be seen taking Dubai’s richest man’s customised Ferrari out for a run in his upcoming film Race 3. Belonging to a 16-year-old YouTuber, Instagram sensation and a luxury car fanatic Rashed Belhasa, the car proudly boasts of a Louis Vuitton and Supreme collaboration print all over it that makes the car worth all the penny. Taking the Internet with a sweet surprise, Rashed’s car unveiling video was also watched by none other than Bollywood’s Tiger Salman Khan, who seemed quite impressed with the car.

Later, Rashed had also shared a video of Salman checking out his luxury car on his Instagram account. If the latest reports are to believed, Salman was so impressed with the car that he will be riding the same car in Race 3 as the two share a very good bond with each other. Earlier, Rashid had shared a few photos of him having a lunch with Salman and captioned, “Trying my milkshake with my brother @beingsalmankhan thank you so much for always supporting me 🙏🏽❤️#india#mumbai#dubai”

Also Read: Mogul: Salman Khan to replace Akshay Kumar in Gulshan Kumar’s biopic?

Directed by Remo D’ Souza, Race 3 is the third installment of the Race franchise that was first released in 2008 and the second in the series hit the screens in 2013. While the first instalment was directed by Abbas-Mastan and featured Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu in lead roles, the following instalment starred Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone. Salman’s leading lady from Kick—Jacqueline Fernandez, who was a part of the previous film Race 2, is back with the megastar for this film. Besides Jacqueline, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem will join the star-cast. Race 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2018.

Also Read: Kick 2: Jacqueline Fernandez to not be the leading lady of Salman Khan starrer?

Also Read: After Big Boss, Salman Khan to make his comeback on popular game-show Dus Ka Dum

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App