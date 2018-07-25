Salman Khan has released a new song, 'Ek Galti', from Race 3 through twitter after the movie could not impress the fans as expected. The Song was not included in the film but now has been released by Salman Khan himself. The song is a romantic number, sung by Shivai Vyas and even lyrics are penned by Salman and Shanky.

The Song features Salman with Jacqueline, both brooding over their relationship and expressing sadness at different locations.

In a bid to impress fans that Race 3 certainly could not do as expected despite a huge box office collection a new song, ‘Ek Galti’ has been released. The Song was not included in the film but now has been released by Salman Khan himself. The song is a romantic number, sung by Shivai Vyas and even lyrics are penned by Salman and Shanky.

The Song features Salman with Jacqueline, both brooding over their relationship and expressing sadness at different locations.

Ek Galti has definitely added to the worthy tracks like Heeriye, Selfish, I found Love and Saansain. In terms of worldwide gross, Race 3 is the third highest grossing film of 2018 after Padmaavat and Sanju.

Race 3 has been called a below average film by Salman by many critics, though the film collected huge sum.

Race 3 was released in June this year, and it was directed by Remo D’Souza and produced under Tips Films and Salman Khan Films. The film features Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

It was the third instalment of Race film and franchise, and the film has a different plot than previous films of the franchise.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More